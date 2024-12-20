COSCO SHIPPING to launch new Indonesia service YIX

On December 23, New Golden Sea, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, will launch the maiden voyage of its new Indonesia route YIX in Yangpu, Hainan, according to the company's release.

It marks the opening-up of another new shipping route between China and the ASEAN countries. Three 1,700 TEU vessels with stable carrying capacity will be deployed to call at the ports in Yangpu, Guangzhou, Indonesia and Singapore on the route.

The new Indonesia route YIX effectively addresses the needs of e-commerce enterprises in South China to expand overseas and the development of Hainan Free Trade Port. An efficient shipping network connecting China with Indonesia and even the entire Southeast Asia has been established, to promote collaborative development of the regional economy. The hassle-free liner services along the new Indonesia route facilitate cargo trades.

The port rotation includes Yangpu, Nansha, Jakarta, Semarang, and Singapore.