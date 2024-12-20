  1. Home
2024 December 20   15:40

Vessel Performance Solutions to service the fleet of Sallaum Lines with its VESPER performance management platform

Vessel Performance Solutions ApS, a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka, the GTT Group Smart Shipping arm, announces that Sallaum Lines, a trusted leader in reliable and high-quality Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) shipping service, has selected the VESPER performance management platform to optimize the operational efficiency and environmental compliance of its eight-vessel fleet, according to Ascenz Marorka's release.

VESPER, Vessel Performance Solutions’ advanced performance management platform, enables comprehensive monitoring through data processing and automated reporting. This partnership includes full use of the VESPER platform, with on-board sensors deployed across the Sallaum Lines fleet, enabling in-depth performance tracking and comprehensive environmental and emission compliance reporting.

Through VESPER’s automated reporting capabilities, Sallaum Lines will reduce administrative workloads and streamline the conversion of performance data into actionable insights. Additionally, both shore-based staff and seafarers will benefit from enhanced data accuracy, minimizing the need for manual checks and enabling greater focus on critical operational tasks.

Vessel Performance Solutions (VPS), a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group’s smart shipping arm, is a leading provider of specialized vessel performance management, providing ship operators, owners and ship management companies tools to turn their performance data into decision support to improve the efficiency of their fleets. Vessel Performance Solutions ‘VESPER’ service is a cloud-based platform providing tools for optimizing operational efficiency through advanced modelling and analytics.

Sallaum Lines is a global Roll-on/Roll-off cargo shipping company and one of the leading vehicle carriers worldwide. Its modern fleet of Pure Car & Truck Carrier vessels, averaging over 7,500 RT capacity, ensures safe transport for vehicles and high/heavy cargo. Operating routes between Europe, the USA, Africa, and the Mediterranean, the company prioritizes safety, environmental responsibility, and ethical practices, with a goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group’s smart shipping arm, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Weather Routing.

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases.

