2024 December 20   17:08

Damen Shipyards launches second of six CSOVs for Windcat

The second vessel in Windcat's CSOV 'Elevation series' has been launched in the water by Damen at Halong Shipyards, according to Windcat's release.  These offshore maintenance and support vessels will deliver a combination of exceptional comfort, high workability and the highest safety standards.

Future-proof offshore wind farm maintenance and support vessels have been designed in close cooperation with Windcat and CMB.TECH.

The launch ceremony of the first vessel took place on 12 October at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, where Damen is constructing all six CSOVs.

Damen, Windcat and CMB.TECH first announced their intention to develop and build a series of offshore wind farm support vessels together back in 2022. After an initial contract for two ships, Windcat increased the order to six vessels, with the last contract being signed mid-2024.

