Stolt Tankers awarded EcoVadis Gold for sustainability performance in 2024

Stolt Tankers says it has received an EcoVadis gold rating for sustainability performance, recognising significant progress across all pillars in 2024. The EcoVadis certification assesses a company's adherence to corporate social responsibility principles and the effectiveness of the company’s sustainability management system. The gold rating places Stolt Tankers among the top 4% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and within the top 3% of the tankers industry.

Maren Schroeder, President of Stolt Tankers, said: “Acting responsibly and sustainably is fundamental for everyone at Stolt Tankers. It is thanks to the commitment of our people that we have received this recognition and been able to make excellent progress towards our sustainability ambitions during the past year. We are delighted to have this gold rating from a globally respected provider such as EcoVadis, in recognition of all the efforts we make in this area.”

The latest gold rating is a step up from 2023 when Stolt Tankers received a silver rating. Stolt Tankers has delivered strong improvements in all EcoVadis sustainability categories, with a 10-point improvement in each of: environment; ethics; labour and human rights; and sustainable procurement. This reflects our renewed focus on energy management, and employee engagement and development.

All three of Stolt-Nielsen's logistics businesses have received gold ratings from EcoVadis in 2024. Stolt Tank Containers was awarded in January and Stolthaven Terminals in November.

EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings with over 100,000 companies in its network. Its ratings – which are based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the United Nations Global Compact – help companies reduce risks, drive improvement, and make a positive impact on our world.