Shearwater moves forward with Petrobras 4D projects in Brazil

Shearwater

Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) says it has received a work order from Petrobras to start one of the two 4D projects in Brazil covering the Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in the Campos Basin area. The eight-month commitment, the award of which was previously announced 4th Jan 2023, will be utilising Shearwater’s high-capacity vessel Oceanic Vega and will be starting imminently. The projects have been included in reported backlog since the award.

“We look forward to the successful execution of these projects and to provide Petrobras with high-quality seismic data covering these important fields in the Campos Basin” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

