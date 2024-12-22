  1. Home
2024 December 22   09:52

bunkering

AMERICAS: Panama sees 22.6% increase in November bunker sales

Some 468,095 metric tonnes (mt) of marine fuel were sold in Panama last month – 22.6% up on the 381,768 mt that was sold in November 2023. November’s total was the second-highest monthly total of the year to date behind the 524,549 mt that was recorded in October, Bunkerspot reports.

The strong showing was reflected by sales of very low sulphur fuel oil which reached 291,505 mt in November – the second-highest monthly total of the year after October’s 316,410 mt.

The 130,680 mt of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) that was sold in November was up 71.2% on November 2023 but down 16.8% down on October.

Elsewhere, the 38,430 mt of low sulphur marine gasoil (LSGMO) sales marked the highest monthly total since November 2023. The 7,480 mt of marine gasoil (MGO) that was sold last month was marginally up on November 2023 but 94.2% down on October’s 12,659 mt.

During the first 11 months of the year, a total of 4,597,775 mt of marine fuel was sold in Panama – 1.9% up on the 4,512,972 mt that was registered in the same period in 2023.

Some 617 vessels called for bunkers in Panama last month, 78 more than November 2023 but 34 fewer than October.

The 34 bunker vessels in operation last month marked the highest monthly total since September.

