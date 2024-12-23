ZEBOX showcases 10 startups at CES 2025

ZEBOX will participate in CES 2025 with a delegation of 10 startups exhibiting at Eureka Park, the innovation hub of the event, according to CMA CGM's release.

For this inaugural year, ZEBOX has selected 10 of the most outstanding startups from its acceleration program to present at Eureka Park. Among them are Aerlum and Okular, winners of the CMA CGM Startup Awards, as well as two startups, Biomitech and Be Energy, supported by the Région Sud under the French Tech banner. Notably, Biomitech has also received a CES Innovation Award for its clean energy solutions.

The ZEBOX delegation will also participate in CES Unveiled on January 5, the official pre-opening event. This exclusive gathering of media, investors, and thought leaders offers a preview of the key innovations featured at CES 2025.

Initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman & CEO of CMA CGM Group, ZEBOX is an international innovation accelerator expert in the fields of maritime industry, logistics & media. ZEBOX’ mission is to connect the world’s best innovations with the CMA CGM Group and its partners across three key areas: environmental impact, technological competitiveness, and safety & wellbeing at work. ZEBOX is now supported by 15+ international companies such as BNSF Railway, Blume Global, Trac Intermodal, Vinci, CEVA Logistics, Transdev and Port of Virginia. Headquartered in Marseille, ZEBOX is now present in 6 regions worldwide. ZEBOX America was launched in February 2021 and its North American operations are located in Arlington, Virginia.

As the third-largest global container shipping company in terms of capacity, CMA CGM serves over 400 ports across five continents, supported by a fleet of more than 650 vessels. Through its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, the Group is one of the top five global logistics players, managing over 11 million square meters of warehouse space worldwide.