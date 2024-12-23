World Shipping Council Board elects new Chair and Vice Chair

The World Shipping Council (WSC) Board of Directors has elected Soren Toft, CEO of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, as the new Chair of the World Shipping Council Board. Randy Chen, Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines, has been elected Vice Chair. Soren Toft and Randy Chen will serve a two-year term, effective immediately. The new Chair and Vice Chair succeed Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG, and Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, who have served as co-Chairs of the WSC Board for two terms, starting November 2020.

The World Shipping Council is a non- profit trade association with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, D.C. World Shipping Council members are the international container and vehicle carriers that make global trade possible by offering cost efficient and effective transport for everything from raw materials, food and machinery parts to consumer essentials like medication, clothes and electronics.