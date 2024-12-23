China's first inland river 64 TEU hydrogen fuel cell powered container ship was successfully launched

The country's first inland river 64 TEU hydrogen fuel cell powered container ship was successfully launched On December 18, the country's first inland 64 TEU hydrogen fuel cell-powered container ship "Oriental Hydrogen Port" was successfully launched, according to Jiaxing Port’s release.

The ship has a total length of 64.5 meters, a width of 12.6 meters, a depth of 3.55 meters, a draft of 2.75 meters, a cargo capacity of up to 64 TEUs (about 1,450 tons), and two sets of 240KW hydrogen fuel cell packs manufactured by local enterprises in the port area as the only power source, with a cruising capacity of 380 kilometers.

As the country's first inland hydrogen-powered container ship, the ship will be used for the inland river transportation route of Zhapu Port - Xiasha Port, with a one-way route distance of 120 kilometers, completely green and environmentally friendly, zero emission and zero pollution, compared with traditional fuel-powered ships, it can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 700 tons per year, helping the Yangtze River Delta sea-river intermodal transport to achieve cleaner transportation and create a sustainable future.

The main key equipment of the ship is hydrogen fuel cell, rated power of 240KW, is the latest domestic research and development, the largest hydrogen fuel cell applied to the ship for the first time, the hydrogen storage system can store 550 kg of hydrogen is currently the largest capacity of hydrogen storage system on board, as well as the hydrogen storage system, hydrogen supply system, hydrogen fuel cell, lithium battery, propulsion control system, digital twin system organic and harmonious combination of control system.

The ship is planned to be used for the operation demonstration of the inland river transportation route from Zhapu Port to Xiasha Port next year, and to build the country's first green hydrogen inland river container transportation line.