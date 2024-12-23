Astilleros Gondán launches a new all-electric commuter ferry for TTSL

A 100% electric, state-of-the-art catamaran belongs to Fiberglass division. This ferry is the eighth in the series built for Transtejo and Soflusa (TTSL), a public transport company that serves the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon. The ferry is a sister of Cegonha-Branca, which was delivered to TTSL earlier this year, according to the company's release.

The ferry has all-FRP construction, an LOA of 40.15 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a maximum draught of 1.65 metres, a depth of 3.13 metres, a displacement of 155 tonnes, and seating for 544 passengers.

The design of the ferry is based on a catamaran-type hull specifically optimised to make the most of the nearly two MWh of electrical energy stored in its two 930kWh lithium batteries, with extremely silent operation and no CO2 emissions.

Charging of the batteries to full capacity will be done at dedicated pierside facilities during embarkation and disembarkation. A full charge of the batteries will allow the vessel to operate continuously for up to 70 minutes at a cruising speed of 16 knots.



