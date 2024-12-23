Avenir LNG conducts first small-scale LNG vessel call to the Swinoujscie LNG Terminal in Poland

Avenir LNG supports the development of small-scale reloading services at Swinoujscie LNG Terminal, according to the company's release.

The 7,500 cbm LNG bunker and transport vessel Avenir Ascension recently assisted with the commissioning of the newly built small-scale LNG jetty and conducted several functionality tests, including the loading and unloading of LNG from the terminal.

The operation was organized in cooperation with the Polish energy company ORLEN S.A. and the terminal operator GAZ-SYSTEM.