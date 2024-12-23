Yang Ming to add up to thirteen 8,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU container vessels to its fleet

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (“Yang Ming”) held its 400th Board Meeting and approved a new fleet optimization plan. This plan includes the addition of up to thirteen 8,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU container vessels with subsequent procedures to follow, according to the company's release.

Yang Ming plans to replace its over-20-year-old 5,500 TEU to 6,500 TEU class containerships and strengthen the operational advantages of Yang Ming’s main service routes.

Yang Ming will comprehensively evaluate energy-saving technology developments and adopt clean energy to address climate change challenges, aiming to gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance corporate resilience, and provide customers worldwide with more environmentally friendly transportation solutions.