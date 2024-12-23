Eastern Pacific Shipping and FueLNG hits new milestone with 300th LNG bunkering operations

EPS successfully completed its 300th LNG bunkering operations with newest PCTC, Lake Shirasagi alongside FueLNG’s bunker vessel, FueLNG Venosa, receiving 1,628m³of LNG at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage in Singapore, according to the company's release.

“Reaching our 300th LNG bunkering milestone, alongside FueLNG’s 300th LNG STS bunkering in Singapore, is a testament to the progress we are making together towards sustainable shipping. This achievement highlights the collaboration and trust among key stakeholders, reinforcing our collective commitment to the industry’s decarbonisation. We are proud to celebrate this shared milestone with FueLNG in a year of record-breaking progress,” shares Capt. Suraj Sundaresan, General Manager (Operations) at EPS.

To date, EPS has received 1,624,143 cubic metrews of LNG since its first LNG bunkering operations four years ago.