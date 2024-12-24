  1. Home
2024 December 24   16:17

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

In an unprecedented move, COSCO Shipping Bulk announced orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels across two consecutive days (Dec. 19 and 20), solidifying its position as a leader in fleet innovation and sustainability, Xinde Marine reports.

10 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers (82,000 DWT): COSCO Shipping Bulk signed a partnership with Everbright Financial Leasing and Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to construct 10 Kamsarmax bulk carriers. The vessels, backed by operating leases from Everbright, were effectively driven by COSCO Shipping Bulk's strategic vision and focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

This collaboration highlights the synergy of expertise in shipping operations, financial services, and shipbuilding, contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry.

8 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers (210,000 DWT): COSCO Shipping Bulk confirmed orders for 3 firm + 5 optional Newcastlemax bulk carriers with Yangzhou COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry. Equipped with methanol and ammonia dual-fuel retrofitting capabilities, these vessels reflect the company’s commitment to sustainable shipping and green innovation.

These 18 vessels, set to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, underscore COSCO Shipping Bulk’s dedication to driving maritime sustainability and building a robust, future-ready fleet. With these new orders, COSCO Shipping Bulk is not just expanding its fleet but also pioneering the path toward greener, smarter, and more efficient maritime transportation.

