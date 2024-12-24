COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

COSCO Shipping Holdings' COSCO Shipping Lines will fully upgrade its transatlantic services from February 2025, providing four highly competitive and reliable Transatlantic direct services: Northwest Europe-North Atlantic (New York, Norfolk, Baltimore), Northwest Europe-South Atlantic (Charleston, Savannah), Northwest Europe-Gulf of the United States, Mexico (Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, New Orleans), Northwest Europe-Central America-West America (Los Angeles, Oakland), a total of 66 port-to-port direct services, MNavigation reports.

Route name and port sequence

TAE: Northwest Europe-North Atlantic: Le Havre - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Charleston - Savannah - Le Havre

EAG: Northwest Europe-Mexico & US Gulf: Southampton - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

In addition, COSCO Shipping Lines will provide direct services from Northwest Europe to Los Angeles and Oakland on the west coast of the United States (via the Panama Canal) for the first time.

Route name and port sequence

ELSA: Northwest Europe-Central America-West America: Southampton-Le Havre-Rotterdam-Hamburg-Antwerp-Miami-Cartagena-(Panama Canal)-Rodman-Los Angeles-Auckland-Rodman-(Panama Canal)-Caucedo-Southampton

Operation time

After obtaining approval from relevant regulatory authorities, the new Atlantic route service is scheduled to officially start operation in February 2025.

At the same time, relying on the regional feeder service of Diamond Express, a carrier of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings' European regional feeder network, as well as the multimodal transport network and ground trailer services across the North American continent, COSCO SHIPPING Container Lines' Atlantic route will achieve full coverage of trade routes between Europe and the United States.