2024 December 24   18:15

ammonia

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

Norwegian green energy provider North Ammonia has partnered with compatriot supply base Fjord Base Holding to develop a green ammonia production facility at Fjord Base in Florø. Building on a letter of intent (LoI) signed in 2022, the partners intend to work on establishing a green ammonia production facility with a focus on required infrastructure, grid connection, permitting, and early-phase project development for the potential facility at Fjord Base, Offshore Energy reports.

Earlier this year, power system operators Linja and Statnett assessed the project as mature, and it is now in queue for a reservation of grid capacity. 

CEO of North Ammonia, Mikkel Tørud, said: “Fjord Base is a highly suitable location for production of green ammonia based on existing industrial areas, infrastructure and maritime activity. The market for green ammonia is continuously developing and with stricter regualtions related to emissions, particularly in the maritime sector, it is expected that the demand for zero-emission fuels will increase significantly from 2030.

“This region offers significant surplus of power, and it is therefore of high importance that the grid is systematically developed further to enable the establishment of new and sustainable industries.”

CEO of Fjord Base Gruppen, Ole Schanke Eikum, highlighted Fjord Base’s “significant maritime activity”, and access to locally produced green fuels for shipping that is expected to strengthen the company’s position as a maritime hub, while providing positive ripple effects locally in terms of job creation.

“Production of green ammonia will create a foundation for circular economy value chains and thereby strengthen Fjord Base as a leading industrial cluster in the green transition,” Eikum concluded.

Fjord Base in Florø, Norway, is also home to a green hydrogen production project with a 20 MW electrolyzer capacity for the maritime industry being developed by HyFuel. The developers plan to participate in the ENOVA program “Hydrogen Production for Maritime Transport 2027” with this project.

What is more, Yara Clean Ammonia, Azane, and Fjord Base are working on the construction of an ammonia bunkering facility in Florø. Dubbed the world’s first, the terminal received approval from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) earlier this year.

Topics:

alternative fuels

