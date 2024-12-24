Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

Maersk says it will change terminal call from Wando Terminal to Hugh Leatherman Terminal on its Oceania OC1 service. "As we are constantly maintaining the integrity of our service offerings, and with the view to enhance further, we have decided to change terminals in Charleston, calling Hugh Leatherman Terminal (HLT) instead of Charleston Wando terminal. HLT terminal offers a high service level which will support an exceptionally reliable Oceania service," Maersk said in its news release..

Summary of changes to the OC1 service current rotation: Philadelphia > Charleston (Wando)> Panama Canal > Balboa > Tauranga > Sydney > Melbourne > Port Chalmers > Tauranga > Panama Canal > Manzanillo > Cartagena > Philadelphia

New Rotation: Philadelphia > Charleston (HLT) > Panama Canal > Balboa > Tauranga > Sydney > Melbourne > Port Chalmers > Tauranga > Panama Canal > Manzanillo > Cartagena > Philadelphia