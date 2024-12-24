ONE revamps its BBX service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced a significant upgrade to its BBX (Baltic Bridge Express) Service, "tailored to offer its customers wider port coverage. This upgrade reflects our commitment to optimizing our network and providing you with reliable shipping solutions," ONE said in a media release.

BBX (Baltic Bridge Express) – Service Rotation

Rotterdam ➔ Klaipeda ➔ Riga ➔ Tallinn ➔ Kotka ➔ Rotterdam

Service details and commencement date:

M/V Essence NECT0025N ETA Rotterdam on 24th January 2025

The existing BBX service with port coverage Rotterdam – Klaipeda – Riga – Rotterdam will cease to operate after ECO PONENTE EOPT2502S discharge at NLRTM on 7th February.

The Enhanced BBX will also offer partial solution for the existing BAX service with port coverage Hamburg – Helsinki - Tallinn – Rauma – Hamburg, which will cease to operate after Emotion EMOT2504W discharge at DEHAM on 4th February.