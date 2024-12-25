Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation ("Yang Ming") unveiled its 2025 Trans-Atlantic services, effective from February 2025.

These new three services will connect key ports in Continental Europe with U.S. East Coast and West Coast, ensuring reliable and efficient service for Yang Ming’s customers.

The company announced the following port rotation: North Europe – U.S East Coast & West Coast AL2 (Trans-Atlantic Loop 2) Southampton – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Le Havre – New York – Norfolk – Baltimore – Southampton AL3 (Trans-Atlantic Loop 3) Le Havre – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Bremerhaven – Charleston – Savannah – Le Havre AL5 (Trans-Atlantic Loop 5) Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Miami – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles – Oakland – Rodman – (Panama) – Caucedo – Southampton.