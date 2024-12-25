Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

Seatrium Limited has signed a contract with BP Exploration and Production Inc (bp) to perform engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning (EPC) work for the Kaskida Floating Production Unit (FPU) project in the US Gulf of Mexico, according to Seatrium's release.

The Kaskida project is a greenfield development located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. Comprising a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible hull, the Kaskida FPU is supported by subsea production wells located in a water depth of approximately 6,000 feet.

The Kaskida FPU has a capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase of development. The topsides for Kaskida will be integrated and lifted to the hull using Seatrium’s game- changing Goliath twin cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.