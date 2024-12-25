Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

To help manage the potential impact of ongoing challenges at U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports, Hapag-Lloyd is introducing a Work Disruption Surcharge (WDS) and Work Interruption Destination Surcharge (WID), effective January 20, 2025, in the event of a strike, according to the company's release.

This surcharge covers additional costs from labor disruptions, strikes, slowdowns, unrest, congestion, and other unforeseen events that may delay operations and incur extra handling, storage, and feeder service costs.

The surcharge will only be applied if disruptions occur and will be waived if no disruptions take place. It will not apply to containers already on the water or gated in before January 20, 2025, and will only affect cargo gated in on or after this date.

The Work Disruption Surcharge (WDS) is USD 850 for 20' and USD 1,700 for 40' on imports from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Africa, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, Oceania, and Latin America to the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Ports, applicable to cargo gated-in on or after January 20, 2025, if a strike occurs.

The Work Interruption Destination Surcharge (WID) is USD 850 for 20' and USD 1,700 for 40' on imports from all ports in East Asia to the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Ports, applicable to cargo gated-in on or after January 20, 2025, if a strike occurs.