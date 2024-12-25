United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

The Coast Guard announced it accepted ownership of the motor vessel Aiviq, a 360-foot polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker, from an Edison Chouest Offshore subsidiary Friday, according to United States Coast Guard's release.

The vessel, acquired Dec. 11, will enhance U.S. operational presence in the Arctic and support Coast Guard missions while awaiting delivery of the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) class.

Upon commissioning, the ship will be renamed Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), marking the second cutter to bear that name.

The $125 million firm fixed-price contract with Offshore Service Vessels, L.L.C., based in Cut Off, Louisiana, includes delivery, reactivation, technical data, spares, certifications, modifications, crew training and operational readiness activities.

The vessel will eventually relocate to its permanent homeport in Juneau, Alaska, following necessary shore infrastructure improvements. Temporary homeport options are currently under evaluation.

The Coast Guard requires a fleet of eight to nine polar icebreakers to meet operational needs in polar regions.