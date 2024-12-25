  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

2024 December 25   17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

According to the latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report published by Australia’s Department of Industry, Science, and Resources, Chinese coal imports are expected to reach 330 million tons in 2025, reinforcing the country’s position as the leading thermal coal consumer in the region, according to energynews.

The increase in Chinese coal imports comes amid fluctuations in domestic production. In the early months of the year, stricter safety protocols reduced internal supply. However, China is expected to partially meet winter demand with high stock levels and increased domestic production. China’s hydroelectric production also played a key role in these dynamics.

After a notable increase in April and May due to heavy rains, prolonged heat waves led to a surge in energy consumption and, consequently, imports. Impact on Asian exporters Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, forecasts a decline in its exports to 518 million tons in 2025. This drop is driven by rising domestic consumption, fueled by energy self-sufficiency policies and the development of local energy-intensive metallurgical industries.

Australia, on the other hand, remains stable, with a slight increase in its coal exports expected by 2026. The end of informal import restrictions in China allowed Australian shipments to grow by 52% year-on-year.

Despite increasing efforts to develop renewable energy, thermal coal remains a key energy source in Asia. In India, the second-largest coal importer, forecasts for 2025 indicate slightly reduced imports of 191 million tons due to ongoing efforts to reduce external dependence.

Japan and South Korea are gradually decreasing their imports thanks to investments in nuclear energy and renewables. However, these adjustments are not yet sufficient to overshadow coal’s predominant role in the regional energy mix.

The report highlights that the Asian thermal coal market will remain dynamic, with significant variations in import and export levels across countries. Forecasts for 2024 estimate more than 1 billion tons imported in the region, confirming the market’s importance for energy and political stakeholders.

Topics:

coal

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects

14:02

Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie

13:24

The Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2 completion nears delivery of first LNG in 2026

12:52

Austal Australia secures contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for ABF

11:41

Consortium completes dredging work for Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

10:28

Damen Naval signs contract with Nevesbu for Colombian PES Frigate

09:35

EJMT handles its first container ship call

2024 December 23

18:00

Eastern Pacific Shipping and FueLNG hits new milestone with 300th LNG bunkering operations