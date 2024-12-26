On December 23, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Group, and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., officially named and signed the delivery of the 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel ocean-going automobile carrier (PCTC) series of lead ships "Anji Weixin", marking the successful conclusion of the company's annual civil ship production task, according to the company's release.

In 2024, Jiangnan Shipbuilding will deliver 3 PCTC ships throughout the year, and the target for 2025 is to deliver 4 ships throughout the year and the terminal construction period is 3.5 months.

Designed by the Shanghai Shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the "Anji Weixin" has completely independent intellectual property rights, and has many characteristics such as high emission cleanliness, low fuel consumption, flexible operation, convenient maintenance and strong profitability, and meets the latest international emission regulations.

The core equipment of the ship has a very high rate of domestic autonomy, and the key equipment such as the main engine WinGD 7X62DF2.1, iCER system, and gas supply system and ro-ro equipment system are all supported by the units of China Shipbuilding Group.

At the technical level, the problems of the previous ships of the same series will be improved in a timely manner, the construction cycle of the deck section will be solidified, and the PCTC large section construction technology such as the large-scale sheet section and the pre-installation of the movable deck section will be promoted, and a large number of hoisting and welding work in the original dock stage will be moved forward to the assembly stage.