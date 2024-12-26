Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

Marin Teknikk has entered into an agreement with Chevalier Floatels from the Netherlands for design and engineering in connection with an MT6040 hull design, according to the company's release.

Marin Teknikk has a long history of working with shipowner Marcel Roelofs from Chevalier Floatels. These are ships four in a series and the largest to date. With a fleet of eight floating units, Chevalier Floatels is active in accommodation and walk-to-work.

Chevalier Floatels has purchased the Spanish-built MT design hull from its previous owners. The hull was recently towed to the Netherlands. Holland Shipyards in Hardinxveld, the Netherlands will complete the construction. Marin Teknikk has also assisted the shipping company in the process and is looking forward to getting started with the work. The 110m long DP2 vessel will satisfy the SPS code for 2008 for 200 POB.

She will be equipped with a 150t AHC offshore crane for opeartion to 3000m of water depth, a free deck area of 1300m2 and a moon-pool of 7.20m x 7.20m. It will have exclusive furnishings for 120 POB as well as good office, meeting and operating room facilities for clients. The ship is built with the latest in IMO Tier III purification equipment and equipped with a battery system for energy storage for energy top-sharing and spinning reserves.

The vessel will have an environmentally friendly footprint with low consumption and reduced exhaust emissions. Contractors and suppliers from Norway and the Netherlands will supply equipment and contribute to the construction. The Advanced Construction Support Vessel is a multi-purpose vessel for construction support, walk to work, cable repair and trenching. Chevalier Floatels is in discussion with potential charterers.