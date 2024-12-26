  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

2024 December 26   13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

Saipem, a global leader in engineering services for the energy and infrastructure sectors, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop enhanced solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to support the engineering design and construction of energy and infrastructure facilities, according to the company's release.

The collaboration between Saipem and AVEVA will focus on three areas of interest: optimisation of both 3D modelling and project planning, streamlining of material procurement and project supply chain. By implementing AI-driven solutions, Saipem aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of projects throughout the entire lifecycle, from estimation to plant design and construction.

AVEVA will support Saipem in creating software that leverage generative and predictive design to develop multiple simulation scenarios to optimise plant design in 1D, 2D and 3D. The goal is to reduce the time required to complete project tasks, foster better communication among stakeholders, improve consistency, and allow people to concentrate on value-added and strategic activities.

Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “One Company” organized into business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 6 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 21 construction vessels (of which 17 owned and 4 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 15 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned.

Topics:

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 26

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects