Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

Saipem, a global leader in engineering services for the energy and infrastructure sectors, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop enhanced solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to support the engineering design and construction of energy and infrastructure facilities, according to the company's release.

The collaboration between Saipem and AVEVA will focus on three areas of interest: optimisation of both 3D modelling and project planning, streamlining of material procurement and project supply chain. By implementing AI-driven solutions, Saipem aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of projects throughout the entire lifecycle, from estimation to plant design and construction.

AVEVA will support Saipem in creating software that leverage generative and predictive design to develop multiple simulation scenarios to optimise plant design in 1D, 2D and 3D. The goal is to reduce the time required to complete project tasks, foster better communication among stakeholders, improve consistency, and allow people to concentrate on value-added and strategic activities.

Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “One Company” organized into business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 6 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 21 construction vessels (of which 17 owned and 4 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 15 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned.