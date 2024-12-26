China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

On December 24th, Sinopec Chimbusco (Liaoning), a subsidiary of China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd., successfully conducted the bunkering operation for Yuantuo No. 1, a newly constructed 5,500HP ammonia-powered tugboat at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) dockyard, according to Xinde Marine News.

This landmark achievement marks China's first-ever marine ammonia bunkering operation.

Pioneering the Transition to Green Shipping As the shipping industry faces mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices, Sinopec China Shipping Marine Fuel Supply Co., Ltd. remains committed to delivering clean energy solutions.