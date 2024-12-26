  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

2024 December 26   16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

On December 23, 2024, Hanxin Shipping Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Luojing Branch signed a liner company cooperation agreement, according to the company's release.

The two sides will adhere to the principle of "openness and fairness, complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win, long-term stability and marketization" to further deepen strategic cooperation, implement the content of the agreement, take Shanghai Port as the basic port, give full play to the leading advantages of the domestic general cargo industry, deepen cooperation, focus on practicality, upgrade services, and move forward to new peers.

The two sides will take the route as the link and the win-win goal to work together to empower the construction of a demonstration port for domestic general cargo operations, deeply integrate into the Belt and Road industrial chain, and help Chinese enterprises go global through port and shipping cooperation.

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Luojing Branch was completed and put into operation in September 2007 and officially put into operation in February 2008, which is a professional general cargo terminal of Shanghai Port Group, with 6 deep-water berths of 50,000-70,000 tons and 11 berths of 500-20,000 tons. Founded in 2019, Hanxin Shipping Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Singapore, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Vietnam and Australia. As an international shipping comprehensive company engaged in general cargo and bulk cargo transportation, after more than 5 years of development, Hanxin Shipping currently has its own shipping capacity of 18 ships, more than 60 time charter ships, and a total capacity of 2.6 million to 3 million deadweight tons.

Topics:

Shanghai Port

SIPG

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

14:45

China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects