Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

On December 23, 2024, Hanxin Shipping Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Luojing Branch signed a liner company cooperation agreement, according to the company's release.

The two sides will adhere to the principle of "openness and fairness, complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win, long-term stability and marketization" to further deepen strategic cooperation, implement the content of the agreement, take Shanghai Port as the basic port, give full play to the leading advantages of the domestic general cargo industry, deepen cooperation, focus on practicality, upgrade services, and move forward to new peers.

The two sides will take the route as the link and the win-win goal to work together to empower the construction of a demonstration port for domestic general cargo operations, deeply integrate into the Belt and Road industrial chain, and help Chinese enterprises go global through port and shipping cooperation.

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Luojing Branch was completed and put into operation in September 2007 and officially put into operation in February 2008, which is a professional general cargo terminal of Shanghai Port Group, with 6 deep-water berths of 50,000-70,000 tons and 11 berths of 500-20,000 tons. Founded in 2019, Hanxin Shipping Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Singapore, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Vietnam and Australia. As an international shipping comprehensive company engaged in general cargo and bulk cargo transportation, after more than 5 years of development, Hanxin Shipping currently has its own shipping capacity of 18 ships, more than 60 time charter ships, and a total capacity of 2.6 million to 3 million deadweight tons.