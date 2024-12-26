  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

2024 December 26   17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

The Information and Decision Support Center of Egypt’s Cabinet has released a report titled "Maritime Trade Gateways at the Core of Global Strategy,"- according to Egypttoday. This report highlights the vital economic role of ports in facilitating international maritime trade, which handles over 80% of global goods, with containerized shipments comprising 35% of the volume and over 60% of the value.  

According to the 2023 Container Port Performance Index by the World Bank and S&P Global, China's Yangshan Port retained its first position for the second consecutive year.  

Oman’s Port of Salalah ranked second, followed by Colombia’s Cartagena Port in third, Morocco’s Tanger Med in fourth, and Malaysia’s Tanjung Pelepas in fifth.  

UNCTAD reported a 3.8% growth in maritime trade in 2021, reaching 11 billion tons, a level comparable to pre-pandemic figures. Bulk carriers still dominate, but containerized and dry goods now constitute nearly three-quarters of total trade volumes. Developing economies, particularly in Asia, account for a significant portion, with 50% of global unloading and 35% of loading in 2021.  

Recent crises, including COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, have disrupted maritime trade. Grain shipments, for instance, have faced challenges, leading to longer shipping routes and delays in key waterways like the Suez and Panama Canals. The Suez Canal saw a 50% year-on-year decline in traffic during the first two months of 2023 due to regional tensions, while traffic around the Cape of Good Hope increased by 74%.  

The report highlights the need for smart and environmentally sustainable ports to ensure supply chain resilience. UNCTAD noted a 20% increase in shipping-related emissions from 2012 to 2023. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has introduced regulations to decarbonize the sector, requiring investments between $28 billion and $90 billion annually through 2050 for clean fuel infrastructure.  

Egypt’s strategic location, bordering the Mediterranean and Red Seas, positions it as a hub for global trade. The country operates 55 seaports, including 18 commercial and 37 specialized ports, supported by 23 marinas.

Key features include:  

- Geographic Advantage: Minimal deviation from global shipping routes.  

- Container Traffic Growth: Egyptian ports handled 12.4 million TEUs in 2022, up from 7 million in 2019.   - Cargo Capacity: Ports managed 181 million tons of goods in 2023, with imports comprising 41.2% of the total.   Egypt has invested heavily in port infrastructure, with $8.5 billion spent in 2021/2022.

Major projects include:  

- Alexandria Port: A multi-purpose terminal (“Tahya Misr”) and a dry bulk terminal are under construction, along with a logistics zone costing $2 billion.  

- Damietta Port: Development includes a multi-purpose terminal and grain storage facilities worth $4.5 billion.  

- Red Sea Ports: Upgrades in Safaga, Nuweiba, and Ain Sokhna include new berths and logistics areas.  

- East Port Said: Newly constructed berths and the introduction of green fuel initiatives.

Egypt has partnered with global companies specializing in port management to boost its capacity and expand transshipment trade. Plans include increasing the annual capacity to 40 million TEUs and accommodating 30,000 large ships annually.  

Container Port Performance Index: Egypt’s ports rank among the top globally for operational efficiency.   Maritime Connectivity Index: Egypt ranks 23rd worldwide, reflecting its growing prominence in global trade networks.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

14:45

China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects