2024 December 26   18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

On Friday, December 20th, Transpetro finalized the commercial negotiation phase with a consortium constituted by the Ecovix, in Rio Grande (RS), and Mac Laren, in Niterói (RJ) shipyards for acquisition of four 15 to 18 thousand DWT Handy Class ships, according to the company's release.

The consortium submitted a final price of US$ 69.5 million per vessel. Signing of the contract is scheduled for the start of 2025, when Transpetro will also be launching a new tender for the acquisition of eight gas carriers. The conclusion of this phase of the tender process occurs six months after the tender launch, which underwent the technical and governance analyses of the Petrobras System.

It also marks a relevant phase in the start of the first contracts for the Petrobras System Fleet Renewal and Expansion Program (TP 25) and ensures an increase in the transportation of derivatives on the Brazilian coast. In addition the new ships will expand Transpetro’s capacity to serve Petrobras, reducing its exposure to the chartering of this type of unit, which has low market liquidity.

Transpetro President Sérgio Bacci further highlights the impact of TP 25 for Transpetro. “We are very pleased with the conclusion of this contractual phase, conducted with great diligence, commitment and transparency. It is a milestone for our management to resume the acquisition of ships in Brazil after 10 years without contracting vessels to expand the fleet. With TP 25 we will expand by at least 25% the logistics capacity of Transpetro and this is one more of the measures we are adopting to resume a path of growth for the company”, states Bacci.

The Handy ships will include solutions that ensure higher energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to receiving a sustainable equipment package, the vessels may operate with bunker or biofuels. As a result, a 30% reduction in emissions compared to the current fleet ships is estimated, complying with the determinations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). 

Launched by Transpetro in July 2024, the Fleet Renewal and Expansion Program calls for the acquisition of 25 cabotage ships and will primarily meet the transportation requirements of Petrobras products. In addition to the Handy ships, the company is going to acquire gas carriers and medium sized ships, and 16 of these ships are already included in the Petrobras Strategic Plan. Transpetro will increase by 25% its logistic capacity with the ships included in TP 25.

The company forecasts the launch of the second tender of the Program for January 2025, which will be public and international. At this time eight pressurized and semi-refrigerated gas carriers will be acquired. This latest model will allow Transpetro to expand the type of gases transported. The gas carriers will have capacity varying from 7 thousand to 14 thousand DWT. In June of 2025 the company foresees the launch of another tender for the acquisition of four medium sized vessels (MR1).

