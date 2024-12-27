Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

  1. Home
2024 December 27

This vessel, measuring 268 meters in length and 43 meters in beam, is the third in a series of LNG-powered ships with a capacity of 7,000 containers. Operating on the CIMEX2K/AS-1 service, it connects the Indian subcontinent with China, further enhancing global trade routes, ETInfra reported.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Mundra welcomed CМА CGM Fort Diamant, the first-ever Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered container vessel to dock at the port's Container Terminal-CT4, the APSEZ said in a statement on
Thursday.

APSEZ said, "The ship's seamless berthing at Mundra Port underscores Adani Ports' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence."

Adani's, Mundra port is India's largest port and a flagship of APSEZ, and is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle vessels of up to 21 meters in depth, supported by robust connectivity through highways, rail corridors, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The adoption of LNG as a fuel source reflects the shipping industry's ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions. LNG-powered ships offer a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional marine fuels, contributing to the global transition towards sustainable maritime practices.

Mundra Port has previously hosted some of the largest container ships to dock in India, including MSC Anna and APL Raffles, further establishing itself as a leading container hub in South Asia.

The Group added that the historic arrival is a testament to Adani Ports' pioneering role in advancing sustainable practices and modernizing logistics infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of global trade.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

According to APSEZ, the port facilities are equipped with the latest cargo-handling infrastructure which is not only best-in-class, but also capable of handling the largest vessels calling at Indian shores. The ports are equipped to handle diverse cargos, from dry cargo, liquid cargo, crude to containers.

Through its subsidiary Adani Logistics Ltd., APSEZ also operates three logistics parks located at Patli in Haryana, Kila-Raipur in Punjab and Kishangarh in Rajasthan.

