  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

2024 December 27   13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

On 24 December, PSA Singapore (PSA) reached a significant milestone, handling over 40 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024. This new record surpasses PSA’s previous annual high of 38.8 million TEUs set in 2023, highlighting the company’s continued growth and operational excellence.

As the world’s largest transshipment hub, PSA reinforces its position as a vital gateway connecting Singapore’s economy to the global marketplace. This achievement is driven by a steadfast commitment to ensuring resilient, efficient, and sustainable cargo flow. This underlines PSA’s crucial role as a key enabler of global trade and connectivity, as well as a trusted partner to its customers and stakeholders.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International, said, “This record throughput for PSA’s flagship terminal in Singapore is a remarkable milestone and exemplifies our commitment to keep global trade flowing. Our success is founded on the trust and partnership we share with our management, staff, unions, customers and partners, for which I am profoundly grateful. Building on this positive momentum, we will strive to strengthen the synergies between our port operations and port-adjacent services, connecting our strategic nodes to create a more cohesive and integrated port ecosystem in line with PSA’s Node to Network strategy. We remain dedicated to integrating advanced technology with our operational expertise, while working to reinforce our role as a reliable global port operator and a trusted partner for cargo stakeholders.”

Mr Nelson Quek, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “In what has been an eventful year for the industry, this achievement cements PSA Singapore’s position as the world’s transshipment hub of choice. I am deeply thankful to our customers and stakeholders for their trust and support in PSA Singapore as their go-to partner and provider of hub solutions to support the growth and resilience of their networks. I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation to our staff and unions, whose tenacity and teamwork made this accomplishment possible. As the global maritime landscape evolves, PSA will continue to work closely with public and private sector partners to deliver new capacity and capabilities that strengthen Singapore’s standing as a critical node in global trade, and as a leading international maritime hub of choice.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 27

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

09:55

China delivers independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel

2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

14:45

China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes