PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

On 24 December, PSA Singapore (PSA) reached a significant milestone, handling over 40 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024. This new record surpasses PSA’s previous annual high of 38.8 million TEUs set in 2023, highlighting the company’s continued growth and operational excellence.

As the world’s largest transshipment hub, PSA reinforces its position as a vital gateway connecting Singapore’s economy to the global marketplace. This achievement is driven by a steadfast commitment to ensuring resilient, efficient, and sustainable cargo flow. This underlines PSA’s crucial role as a key enabler of global trade and connectivity, as well as a trusted partner to its customers and stakeholders.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International, said, “This record throughput for PSA’s flagship terminal in Singapore is a remarkable milestone and exemplifies our commitment to keep global trade flowing. Our success is founded on the trust and partnership we share with our management, staff, unions, customers and partners, for which I am profoundly grateful. Building on this positive momentum, we will strive to strengthen the synergies between our port operations and port-adjacent services, connecting our strategic nodes to create a more cohesive and integrated port ecosystem in line with PSA’s Node to Network strategy. We remain dedicated to integrating advanced technology with our operational expertise, while working to reinforce our role as a reliable global port operator and a trusted partner for cargo stakeholders.”

Mr Nelson Quek, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “In what has been an eventful year for the industry, this achievement cements PSA Singapore’s position as the world’s transshipment hub of choice. I am deeply thankful to our customers and stakeholders for their trust and support in PSA Singapore as their go-to partner and provider of hub solutions to support the growth and resilience of their networks. I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation to our staff and unions, whose tenacity and teamwork made this accomplishment possible. As the global maritime landscape evolves, PSA will continue to work closely with public and private sector partners to deliver new capacity and capabilities that strengthen Singapore’s standing as a critical node in global trade, and as a leading international maritime hub of choice.”