Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") has completed the sale of the jack-up rig West Prospero for cash proceeds of $45 million, the Company said in its media release.

“With the sale of the West Prospero , we have monetized a non-core asset that has been stacked since 2016 and successfully executed on our strategy to exit the benign jack-up market,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies.