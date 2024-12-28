Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) were informed by Shell that they have shut down one of its oil processing units at the Shell Energy and Chemical Parks at Pulau Bukom, to facilitate investigation into a suspected leak in the system, SG Press Centre and MPA said in a joint statement.

The oil processing unit is used to produce refined oil products such as diesel. Water drawn from the sea is used as part of the process to cool the refined oil products in the unit.

Shell estimated that a few tonnes (according to ITOPF oil spills of less than 7 tonnes as small) of the refined oil products were leaked, together with the cooling water discharge.

Shell has laid containment and absorbent booms and sprayed dispersants in the channel where the cooling water is being discharged. The in-built oil skimmer system in the channel has also been activated. Containment and absorbent booms have been laid at the mouth of the channel, to prevent residual oil leaked from spreading into the sea. No oil patches are currently observed in the vicinity of Pulau Bukom.

MPA and Shell have deployed boats to clean up light oil sheens observed off Pulau Bukom using both dispersants and absorbent booms.

Agencies are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed satellites and drones for surveillance. As a precaution, oil absorbent booms will be laid at Sisters' Islands Marine Park and at the beaches on Sentosa.

Navigational traffic in the area is not affected. There is no impact to bunkering operations in the Port of Singapore.

Further updates will be provided if there are significant developments. NEA is investigating the incident with MPA and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if any wrongdoing or lapse is discovered.

About Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests.