IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) concludes 2024 with remarkable achievements across sustainability, innovation, and maritime safety, making its Golden Jubilee year a testament to its legacy and vision. From spearheading decarbonisation projects to reviving India’s maritime heritage, IRS has reinforced its leadership role in the global maritime sector, IRS said in its media release.

In line with global sustainability goals, IRS achieved significant milestones in decarbonisation and technology. It classed a next-generation electric ferry, furthering the push for cleaner maritime transport. A landmark collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw the successful demonstration of an Autonomous Navigation System with dual navigation capabilities, signalling a step forward in maritime innovation. Additionally, IRS partnered with IIT Bombay to develop a ship trajectory prediction tool aimed at improving navigational safety. In another significant move, IRS joined forces with Cochin Shipyard Limited on the ambitious “Swayat” project, towards the development of India’s first indigenously designed autonomous vessel.

The year 2024 has been transformative for IRS, marking a significant rise in classification and allied technical services for Indian Defence and Paramilitary forces. Key milestones include the launch of four shallow-water Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes, a Semi-Submersible Pontoon, two Pollution Control Vessels, and the delivery of a Survey Vessel (Large).

IRS has expanded its scope to complex projects, including six New Generation Missile Vessels at Cochin Shipyard, five Fleet Support Ships at Hindustan Shipyard, and 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels at GRSE and GSL. Additionally, six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels, a Cadet Training Ship, and 14 Fast Patrol Vessels will be built at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai. Notably, IRS provided third-party inspection services for a submarine undergoing refit at HSL, a first for any classification society in India.

IRS continues to enhance its technical capabilities, notably in underwater radiated noise prediction and autonomous vessel certification. It is also supporting the indigenization of defence equipment, aligning with India’s Swavlambit Bharat (Self-Reliant India) mission.

There has been significant progress in its partnership with Dassault Systèmes to implement the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The project is currently undergoing trials and validations, with promising outcomes. The platform is expected to go live by Q2 2025, marking a major step forward in digital transformation and operational efficiency.

IRS’ focus on industry partnerships was evident through a series of strategic MOUs. Collaborations with SeaTech, Singapore, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers focused on the development of autonomous and green energy vessels. An agreement with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research advanced the design of specialised ocean research vessels. Furthermore, IRS’ association with Marin, Netherlands, provided cutting-edge hydrodynamic studies and model testing for new construction projects, showcasing its commitment to technological excellence.

The year also saw IRS’ active involvement in reviving India’s rich maritime heritage. IRS played a pivotal role in the “Stitched Ship Project,” offering its technical expertise to support the construction of a vessel using ancient shipbuilding techniques. Blending tradition with modern maritime standards, this initiative celebrates India’s cultural legacy.

A new leadership in 2024, with Mr. P.K. Mishra assuming the role of Managing Director and Mr. T.K. Sahu stepping in as Joint Managing Director signals the organisation’s renewed drive to the next phase of growth and innovation.

As it entered its Golden Jubilee year, IRS organised a series of commemorative events, highlighting its five-decade-long contributions to the maritime industry. These initiatives celebrate its legacy while setting the stage for a promising future.

Looking ahead to 2025, IRS is committed to building on the successes of 2024 by driving sustainability and innovation. With a sharp focus on green technologies, alternative fuels, and autonomous systems, the organisation is poised to lead the way in creating a more efficient and sustainable maritime ecosystem. Additionally, IRS is focused on strengthening its capabilities, expanding its geographical footprint and strengthening global outreach to cater to a broader clientele and foster international collaboration.

“With a strong legacy of five decades and a forward-thinking approach, IRS is ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of 2025. Our goal is to continue advancing maritime excellence while fostering sustainability, and innovation” said Mr. Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of IRS.