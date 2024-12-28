  1. Home
2024 December 28

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District is proposing to perform maintenance dredging of the New York and New Jersey Harbor – Arthur Kill Channel. The proposed Arthur Kill 50 foot Reach Federal Navigation Project includes removal of approximately 100,000 cubic yards of dredge material from the critical shoal area, Dredging Today said.

According to the Corps, the material will be dredged and subsequently placed at a suitable, contractor provided, state permitted upland placement site(s).

Based on the past dredging projects within the New York Harbor, and anticipated restrictions found in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Water Quality Certificate, the proposed work can only be performed by utilizing a mechanical clamshell dredge with environmental bucket.

The maintenance dredging of the Arthur Kill Channel is anticipated to take place in the summer/fall of 2025.

The last dredging campaign in the Channel was completed by the Army Corps in August 2024, when approximately 90,000 cubic yards of dredged material was removed from Arthur Kill 50-foot reach.

