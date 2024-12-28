Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

Iberdrola has placed a 99 MW order of for the repowering of the Molar de Molinar and Isabela wind parks, located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. The contracts include the supply and installation of 11 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and 11 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines respectively, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement, Vestas said.

The 22 new wind turbines will replace 139 legacy models currently powering the sites, increasing their energy output by around 30 percent.

With over 9.9 GW of wind turbines turning 20 years old or more in 2025, Spain’s repowering market is expected to become a driving force of its energy transition in the coming years. Replacing legacy turbines with current technology also allows to considerably increase the onshore wind capacity with fewer turbines, reducing the environmental impact and the use of ground at the site.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2025 whilst commissioning is planned by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Once operational, both wind parks combined will now prevent 53,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere per year. The project’s CO2 footprint will also benefit from Vestas’ strong presence in Spain. The company currently manufactures onshore blades in its factory in Daimiel by Ciudad Real. The wind turbine towers will also be manufactured locally.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated over 5.3 GW of installed capacity in the country.

About Vestas

