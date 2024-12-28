  1. Home
2024 December 28   17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

American ocean carrier Seaboard Marine has welcomed the second LNG-powered containership to its V-Class fleet. Seaboard Marine announced the arrival of the LNG-fueled Seaboard Victory on December 23, stating that this “state-of-the-art ship” will strengthen key trade routes across the Americas, “providing sustainable, efficient, and reliable maritime transportation”, Offshore Energy reports.

Following its inaugural calls at Callao and Pisco ports, Seaboard Victory has joined the company’s strategic rotation across the Caribbean Basin, Central America, and South America.

“This cutting-edge vessel, powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), reduces emissions while improving operational efficiency—perfectly aligning with Seaboard Marine’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Seaboard Marine.

According to data provided by VesselsValue, the DNV-classed vessel was built by China’s Taizhou Sanfu Shipbuilding in mid-November this year.

The newbuild is 247.9 meters long with a capacity of 3,500 TEU and over 1,000 refrigerated container plugs.

Seaboard Victory is the second of eight LNG-powered ships set to join Seaboard Marine’s fleet in 2025. The first vessel, Seaboard Voyager, was delivered in August 2024.

In addition to LNG-powered newbuilds, Seaboard Marine purchased Seaboard Blue, formerly known as the M/V Elbblue, in 2023. Seaboard Blue was retrofitted in 2017 to run on both LNG and diesel fuel.

It was the world’s first containership converted from conventional diesel propulsion to LNG, according to Seaboard Marine.

About Seaboard Marine
Seaboard Marine is a world-class ocean carrier with shipping services between North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America. With a fleet of approximately 25 vessels and over 60,000 dry, refrigerated, specialized containers and related equipment, Seaboard Marine provides cargo shipping services in over 26 countries in the Western Hemisphere. In addition, Seaboard Marine’s operations include terminals at PortMiami and the Port of Houston.

