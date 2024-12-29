  1. Home
2024 December 29   10:57

Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime launch MARSDNA

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), are pleased to launch MARSDNA, an innovative tool developed by Maqta Technologies Group to support maritime sector stakeholders in their work to achieve Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, the Group said.

This unique digital mechanism with an intuitive user journey allows maritime businesses and organisations to measure their standing on national and international ESG metrics, and provides near-instant, bespoke recommendations to strengthen their efforts.

MARSDNA invites users to complete a free questionnaire available on both the Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime websites. It uses the responses to grade users’ ESG progress and generate a comprehensive, downloadable report connecting them to additional information and outlining their path to greater success.

For Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime, MARSDNA, an acronym for ‘Maritime Sustainability DNA’ that recalls the Arabic word for observatory, represents a breakthrough achievement that greatly advances their work to promote sustainable practices.

By consolidating information from numerous ESG standards, including metrics from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the International Maritime Organization, into a zero-cost and engaging instrument, MARSDNA simplifies ESG tracking and makes it accessible to organisations of all sizes, including small and medium enterprises who might otherwise lack the means to develop their own sustainability strategies, as well as larger entities looking to improve or accelerate existing ESG programmes.

In its first rollout phase, MARSDNA focuses on five key segments across the maritime sector value chain: shipping companies, port and terminal operators, freight forwarders and cargo beneficiaries, marine and off-shore services, and marina operators. Subsequent phases will expand the tool’s scope, eventually encompassing the whole of the maritime sector.

Operating under AD Ports Group in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime safeguards the emirate’s waterways and nurtures the development of its maritime sector. With a particular focus on sustainability, it works to elevate the emirate’s status as a leading global maritime hub.

