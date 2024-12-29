Lumsden Point Project key contracts awarded

The Lumsden Point expansion is on track to create jobs and trade opportunities in Port Hedland with two key contracts awarded by Pilbara Ports. The first contract is to Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd for the design and construction of two land-backed wharves, Pillbara Ports authority said.

The two new wharves will facilitate the export of critical battery metals, including lithium and copper concentrates, as well as enable the import of renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and blades.

The second contract is to Konecranes for the supply and construction of two state-of-the-art mobile harbour cranes.

The harbour cranes will be integral to the efficient operation of Lumsden Point, enabling the handling of heavy and oversized materials.

Pilbara Ports has also recently launched a Local Business Register to help connect Pilbara-based businesses with companies tendering for upcoming work at Lumsden Point.

The Australian Government is investing $565 million in common-user port upgrades in the Pilbara, $450 million of which will enable the development of new multi-user facilities and berths at Lumsden Point.

This is in partnership with the Western Australian Government, which is contributing $96.6 million to the project.