  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Lumsden Point Project key contracts awarded

2024 December 29   11:12

Lumsden Point Project key contracts awarded

The Lumsden Point expansion is on track to create jobs and trade opportunities in Port Hedland with two key contracts awarded by Pilbara Ports. The first contract is to Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd for the design and construction of two land-backed wharves, Pillbara Ports authority said.

The two new wharves will facilitate the export of critical battery metals, including lithium and copper concentrates, as well as enable the import of renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and blades.

The second contract is to Konecranes for the supply and construction of two state-of-the-art mobile harbour cranes.

The harbour cranes will be integral to the efficient operation of Lumsden Point, enabling the handling of heavy and oversized materials.

Pilbara Ports has also recently launched a Local Business Register to help connect Pilbara-based businesses with companies tendering for upcoming work at Lumsden Point.

The Australian Government is investing $565 million in common-user port upgrades in the Pilbara, $450 million of which will enable the development of new multi-user facilities and berths at Lumsden Point.

This is in partnership with the Western Australian Government, which is contributing $96.6 million to the project.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 29

15:29

Announcement: PortNews' team is on seasonal vacation

14:22

Second LNG-powered LCO2 carrier handed over to Northern Lights JV

12:19

EUKOR Carriers wins $4.2 billion transportation contract

11:56

With CAT’s methanol engines, sustainable shipping is possible

10:57

Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime launch MARSDNA

2024 December 28

18:04

Leak stopped in Shell’s processing unit, clean-up of oil sheens off Pulau Bukom completed

17:36

Hapag-Lloyd sets work disruption surcharge for US East/Gulf Coast ports

17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

16:14

China commissioned self-developed deep-sea RV

15:53

Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

15:07

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

14:46

Samsung Heavy Industries struggles as other shipbuilders thrive amid Trump’s policies

13:47

Cadeler reports strong Q3 results

13:41

China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

12:29

IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

12:17

New car carrier designs could make evacuation difficult in case of fire

11:39

Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

10:27

Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

09:41

JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

17:29

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief