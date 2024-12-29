Second LNG-powered LCO2 carrier handed over to Northern Lights JV

Northern Pathfinder, the second LNG-powered liquid CO2 (LCO2) transport ship that will service the ‘world’s first’ cross-border CO2 transport and storage facility, has been delivered to Northern Lights, a joint venture (JV) of energy majors Shell, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, Offshore Energy reported.

The Northern Lights JV revealed the delivery of the 7,500 cubic meter Northern Pathfinder on December 27, 2024. The 130-meter-long vessel was built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) in China.

This is the second in a series of four sister ships custom-designed for CO2 transport, which is said to be the largest dedicated CO2 shipping fleet globally. Northern Pathfinder will be registered in Norway and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE).

The first LCO2 carrier, Northern Pioneer, was delivered in November this year. The newbuilds are expected to play a crucial role in safely transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial capture sites in Europe to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

The LCO2 carriers will run on LNG and feature Norsepower’s wind-assisted propulsion system and air lubrication.

By combining LNG-powered propulsion with wind-assisted technology and air lubrication, the ships will have around 34% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional ships running on marine fuel, according to Northern Lights JV.

As disclosed, Northern Pathfinder and Northern Pioneer will carry out testing and optimization of their efficiency-saving devices on the repositioning voyage from China to Norway.

Once in Norway, both ships will start mechanical commissioning activities at the receiving terminal in Øygarden and in Brevik, where the first operational customer Heidelberg Materials is located.

In addition, interface training between ship and shore staff will take place to ensure a seamless transition into the operational phase.

Northern Lights is the transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship project. The official opening ceremony of the CO2 transport and storage facility in Øygarden, near Bergen, was conducted by the Norwegian Minister of Energy on September 26, signaling the facility’s readiness to receive and store CO2.

It comprises the development of a receiving terminal, underwater infrastructure (including the pipeline, subs installations, and wells), intermediate storage tanks, and onshore facilities.

A binding commercial agreement was also signed with Yara International to pave the way for the world’s first cross-border transportation and storage of CO2.

The full-scale project includes the capture of CO2 from industrial sources and the shipping of liquid CO2 to the terminal in Øygarden from where the liquified CO2 will be transported by pipeline to the offshore storage location below the seabed in the North Sea, for permanent storage.

Phase 1 with a capacity to inject up to 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year is fully booked, and the joint venture partners plan to increase the transport and storage capacity for the future.