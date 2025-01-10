  1. Home
  3. Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

2025 January 10   11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

Monjasa announced the United Arab Emirates’ and the Middle East region’s first LNG bunkering, which took place on 4 January 2025 at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal B together with Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation, according to the company's release.

On this occasion, the Monjasa operated LBV Green Zeebrugge went alongside the Costa Smeralda (185,000 GT) cruise line vessel and successfully delivered around 3,000 cubic meters of LNG. Issuing first LNG bunkering permits in Dubai On 18 December 2024, Monjasa initially announced the charter of the LBV, Green Zeebrugge (5,000 cubic metres), for operations in the United Arab Emirates. About a week later, on 26 December 2024, Green Zeebrugge arrived in Dubai waters following the departure from Amsterdam in November. The vessel was inspected by the authorities in Port Rashid on 27 December 2024, and the official bunkering permits were issued to Monjasa by the Dubai Maritime Authority & Dubai Ports Authority.  

Looking ahead, Monjasa will continue the close collaboration with the UAE authorities, energy companies and shipowners on further developing adequate LNG bunkering infrastructure for the benefit of the increasing dual-fuelled merchant fleet.

ADNOC Logistics and Services, a global energy maritime logistics leader, has agreed chartering out a suitable LNG carrier to Monjasa for a period of nine months as a Floating Storage Unit (FSU). ADNOC L&S are investing significantly in its LNG fleet to ensure safe and efficient operations to support the energy transition. Through this support from ADNOC L&S, Monjasa thus welcomes the Shandong Juniper (72,740 dwt), which will join the Monjasa fleet by mid-January 2025. By serving as FSU and performing cargo operations, the Singapore-flagged Shandong Juniper becomes a key component in tying together Monjasa’s new operations. This first LNG supply operation is the outcome of Monjasa’s close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and Dubai Maritime Authority & Dubai Ports Authority (PCFC) and Dubai Habour.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

