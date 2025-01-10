Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

The rating agency Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) has raised Hapag-Lloyd’s credit rating by one notch from ‘Ba2’ to ‘Ba1.’ This is the highest credit rating assigned to Hapag-Lloyd since the rating initiation by Moody’s in 2010. Additionally, the senior unsecured bond rating was raised from ‘Ba3’ to ‘Ba1.’ The ratings have been assigned a ‘stable’ outlook.

With the improved ratings, Moody’s acknowledged that Hapag-Lloyd has performed strongly in a challenging geopolitical environment. Hapag-Lloyd’s continued prudent balance sheet management and strong liquidity position were also positively emphasized. The upgrade of the bond rating by two notches was mainly due to the high proportion of unencumbered assets.

With a fleet of 292 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,700 employees and 399 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.4 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.