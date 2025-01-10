Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that on January 10, it held a naming ceremony for a newbuilding LNG carrier at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. in South Korea.

The vessel, named the MOL Azure, was ordered by a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL and is slated to sail under a time charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited (TGPL), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies (TOTAL).

Upon delivery on January 14, the vessel will be the second LNG carrier to be chartered by TGPL under a time charter contract, and will depart for its first loading port in the U.S.

Azure means "blue" in French and represents the MOL Group Corporate Mission of "From the blue oceans, we sustain people’s lives and ensure a prosperous future".

The vessel is equipped with the latest MAN Energy Solutions engines, which offer improved fuel efficiency and are more environmentally friendly than those installed on current LNG carriers.