Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

Following the recent takeover of the Rhine ferry Maul between Ingelheim and Oestrich-Winkel, the Flensburg-based shipping company FRS is expanding its commitment on the Rhine: with the acquisition of the traditional ferry Loreley GmbH & Co. KG, it is taking over another connection in the region, according to the company's release.

Fähre Loreley will remain under the management of the previous Managing Director Simon Lanius, who will continue to lead the company together with FRS. All of the company's employees will be taken on and the ferry service will continue seamlessly.

The Loreley ferry looks back on over 230 years of family history, during which the company has always successfully mastered all challenges and ensured a reliable ferry connection directly on the Loreley. It is an important element of the infrastructure and a tourist attraction, as well as an inseparable part of the cultural identity of this unique cultural landscape.

The FRS Reederei Group, based in Flensburg, has developed over the past 150 years from a regional passenger ship shipping company into an internationally active group of companies with over 1,500 employees. FRS operates 70 ships worldwide. Today, the portfolio of the FRS Group, which is based in northern Germany, includes 14 operating subsidiaries based in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. In northern Germany, FRS is one of the main forces in the inland waterway transport sector. The Elbe ferry Glückstadt-Wischhafen, one of the most important infrastructure ferry lines in the region, connects Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony all year round with four car ferries every 30 minutes. FRS also has extensive expertise in inland shipping with the White Fleet in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which offers trips around Rügen and Rostock. FRS also operates various solar electric ferries in Berlin and has the ‘Hydrocat 55’, the world's first dual-fuel hydrogen CTV in the offshore wind sector, in operation. The broad positioning and international presence of the FRS Group emphasise its importance as a leading provider of shipping connections worldwide.