Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

Van Oord has celebrated the successful delivery of its new offshore installation vessel, Boreas, from the Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard in China, according to the company's release.

Named after the Greek god of the Northern winds, Boreas is designed for the transport and installation of next-generation foundations and turbines at offshore wind farms.

It is the first of its kind to operate on methanol, significantly reducing its environmental impact.

Harold Linssen, Director Ship Management Department at Van Oord, expressed his delight at the delivery, acknowledging the contributions of all involved in the vessel's construction. Mr. Zhao Hui, Vice President of CIMC Raffles Group, emphasized Boreas' significance as a benchmark for the offshore wind industry, highlighting its capability to install next-generation turbines.

The Boreas will now undergo final outfitting works in the Netherlands before entering service.