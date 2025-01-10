  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

2025 January 10   17:12

Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

Shanghai has commenced construction of a new green methanol production facility at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Scheduled for completion by the end of this year, this project will enable Shanghai Port to offer refueling services using locally produced green methanol for the first time.

The facility will convert wet waste and animal manure into biomethane, which will then be fed into the city's gas pipeline. Natural gas extracted from the pipeline will subsequently be transformed into green methanol for use by ships.

This initiative aligns with Shanghai's October 2024 plan to accelerate the green transformation of maritime fuels. By 2030, the city aims to establish a comprehensive green fuel supply system for shipping, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Shanghai Port is expected to boast 1 million cubic meters of bonded LNG bunkering capacity, while bunkering capacities for green methanol and ammonia are also projected to reach 1 million metric tons.

Last April, a significant milestone was achieved when Maersk's methanol-powered vessel, the Astrid Mærsk, berthed at Shanghai's Yangshan Port, marking the first green methanol bunkering operation with simultaneous cargo and bunkering activities in China. Maersk has been a pioneer in the adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel for large container ships, inspiring many other companies to place orders for methanol-powered vessels in 2023.

However, concerns over the limited availability of green methanol at scale have led some owners, including Maersk, to revert to ordering LNG dual-fuel newbuildings, despite their reliance on fossil fuels.

Topics:

Shanghai Port

methanol

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 12

16:28

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach deal

15:46

HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

14:31

Indian Ports sector rebounds with 5.3% YoY growth in Dec 2024

13:22

South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

12:17

South Korea to launch task force team on expanding ties with U.S. in ship industry

11:40

All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

11:02

Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

09:32

Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

2025 January 11

16:17

Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

15:07

Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

13:12

Kandla Port new shipbuilding facility to produce annually 32 new ships or repair 50 ships

11:41

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

10:56

Royal Bodewes secures order for second multipurpose vessel from Pot Scheepvaart 

2025 January 10

18:00

Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

17:31

India's newest LNG terminal receives first shipment

16:58

DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

16:25

Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

15:30

BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

15:24

Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

14:40

MOL names new LNG carrier "MOL Azure" for TotalEnergies

14:23

DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

13:54

Vancouver welcomes new line handlers to SAAM Towage fleet

13:21

West fully acquires Nordic Marine Insurance

12:50

Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

11:10

47 Governments and global industry jointly propose text for GHG emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping

10:42

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

10:09

Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

2025 January 9

18:00

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands fleet with new Aframax tanker