Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

2025 January 11   16:17

Egypt’s General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and Swiss company Medlog signed a PPP contract for the financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a 250-acre dry port and logistics zone in the 10th of Ramadan City, the Egypt's media center said.

The project, part of Egypt’s broader plan to transform into a regional transport and logistics hub, aligns with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s vision to boost Egypt’s role in transit trade.

The site will be divided into two zones: 130 acres for the dry port and 120 acres for the logistics area. It aims to reduce congestion at sea ports, improve trade movement, and lower transport costs, while enhancing supply chain efficiency.

The development will link industrial, agricultural, and mining areas with major sea ports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean through improved road and rail networks.

As part of the larger initiative to establish 32 dry ports and logistics zones across the country, the 10th of Ramadan project will also contribute to creating job opportunities and supporting industrial growth, positioning Egypt as a key player in regional and international logistics.

