  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

2025 January 12   09:32

Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

Qatar Ports has marked 2024 with a series of impressive accomplishments, significantly strengthening its position in the global shipping and logistics sectors. Throughout the year, Qatar Ports has been instrumental in supporting the economic development of Qatar, aligning seamlessly with the MinistryofTransport's strategic vision to establish the nation as a premier regional trade hub, India Shipping reports.

Over the course of the year, Qatar Ports has handled an impressive tally of over 1.4 million containers and welcomed 2,803 ships. The port has efficiently managed 1.6 million tons of cargo, including 542,000 heads of livestock and 241,000 tons of construction materials, underscoring its capability and strategic position in the Middle East.

The year also saw a remarkable 29% increase in transshipment volumes, reflecting Qatar Ports' growing influence in international maritime trade. These operational achievements are a testament to the port's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and operational capacities, contributing robustly to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Ports' success in 2024 extends beyond handling capabilities. It has reinforced safety, operational excellence, and sustainability at its facilities. It has also strengthened partnerships across local and international platforms, boosting not only trade but also tourism, enhancing Qatar's global connectivity and economic diversification.

In addition to the operational statistics, Qatar Ports has entered into new agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at bolstering Hamad Port's role as Qatar's primary gateway for international trade. These strategic initiatives are set to enhance Qatar's attractiveness as a key investment destination.

These achievements underscore Qatar Ports' pivotal role in driving the country's economic and commercial growth and establishing it as a vital logistics hub in the region. The continuous growth in infrastructure and efficiency at Qatar Ports positions it as a cornerstone entity in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, fostering a sustainable and prosperous future.

Topics:

ports

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 12

16:28

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach deal

15:46

HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

14:31

Indian Ports sector rebounds with 5.3% YoY growth in Dec 2024

13:22

South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

12:17

South Korea to launch task force team on expanding ties with U.S. in ship industry

11:40

All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

11:02

Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

2025 January 11

16:17

Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

15:07

Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

13:12

Kandla Port new shipbuilding facility to produce annually 32 new ships or repair 50 ships

11:41

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

10:56

Royal Bodewes secures order for second multipurpose vessel from Pot Scheepvaart 

2025 January 10

18:00

Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

17:31

India's newest LNG terminal receives first shipment

17:12

Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

16:58

DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

16:25

Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

15:30

BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

15:24

Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

14:40

MOL names new LNG carrier "MOL Azure" for TotalEnergies

14:23

DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

13:54

Vancouver welcomes new line handlers to SAAM Towage fleet

13:21

West fully acquires Nordic Marine Insurance

12:50

Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

11:10

47 Governments and global industry jointly propose text for GHG emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping

10:42

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

10:09

Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

2025 January 9

18:00

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands fleet with new Aframax tanker