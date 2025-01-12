  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

2025 January 12   11:02

Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

Kenya's main seaport, the Port of Mombasa, said Thursday that it handled 41.1 million tonnes of cargo in 2024, a 14.2 percent increase from 35.98 million tonnes in 2023, Xinhua reports.

Managing Director of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) William K. Ruto said the growth was buoyed by significant growth in containerized and bulk cargo volumes.

Some major shipping lines chose Mombasa Port as their transshipment hub, allowing smaller feeder vessels to serve eastern and southern African ports, as well as Indian Ocean islands, from Mombasa, Ruto said.

"The Port of Mombasa remains a critical hub for East Africa regional trade, and our improved performance underscores its strategic importance in trade facilitation and connectivity throughout the region," he told journalists in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The increased growth demonstrates the port's resilience and capability to manage increasing trade volumes despite global disruptions, Ruto said.

According to him, the port's container traffic surpassed 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the first time in over a decade, with a total of 2.005 million TEUs handled in 2024.

Ruto said that imports rose 7.2 percent to 768,088 TEUs, up from 716,493 TEUs in 2023, while exports went up 6.6 percent to 731,934 TEUs, from 686,526 TEUs in 2023.

He also noted that transit cargo volumes surged 17.4 percent to reach 13.4 million tonnes in 2024, highlighting the port's crucial role in regional trade.

According to Ruto, Uganda remains Kenya's top transit destination, accounting for 65.7 percent of the total transit cargo, with 8.81 million tonnes handled in 2024, up from 7.11 million tonnes processed in 2023. Other notable transit destinations include South Sudan, 12.7 percent, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 11.8 percent, Rwanda, 5.1 percent, and Tanzania, 3.4 percent.

Ruto expressed optimism about the port's future as it works on capacity-expansion development projects.

"We remain committed to enhancing our services and facilities to accommodate the growing global trade demand and to support the region's economic development," he said.

Ruto said that ongoing investments in equipment replacement and modernization, infrastructure development, and operations system upgrades ensure the Port of Mombasa's continued success as East Africa's leading trade gateway.

Topics:

cargo throughput

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 12

16:28

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach deal

15:46

HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

14:31

Indian Ports sector rebounds with 5.3% YoY growth in Dec 2024

13:22

South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

12:17

South Korea to launch task force team on expanding ties with U.S. in ship industry

11:40

All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

09:32

Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

2025 January 11

16:17

Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

15:07

Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

13:12

Kandla Port new shipbuilding facility to produce annually 32 new ships or repair 50 ships

11:41

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

10:56

Royal Bodewes secures order for second multipurpose vessel from Pot Scheepvaart 

2025 January 10

18:00

Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

17:31

India's newest LNG terminal receives first shipment

17:12

Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

16:58

DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

16:25

Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

15:30

BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

15:24

Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

14:40

MOL names new LNG carrier "MOL Azure" for TotalEnergies

14:23

DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

13:54

Vancouver welcomes new line handlers to SAAM Towage fleet

13:21

West fully acquires Nordic Marine Insurance

12:50

Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

11:10

47 Governments and global industry jointly propose text for GHG emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping

10:42

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

10:09

Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

2025 January 9

18:00

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands fleet with new Aframax tanker